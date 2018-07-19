हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Bareilly Court declares Nida Khan's triple talaq invalid

A Bareilly court on Wednesday declared the instant triple talaq given to Nida Khan, a petitioner in one of the several such cases, as invalid. The court also rejected the petition filed by her husband who had sought a stay on the domestic violence case filed against him by Khan.

Jul 19, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
