Morning Breaking: Beas River on the verge of danger water levels in Himachal's Kullu, Manali

The Beas River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and Manali is on the verge of crossing its water levels due to heavy rain in the area.

Jul 23, 2018, 09:34 AM IST
