हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: BJP is a puppet for the rich, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a puppet for the wealthy and influential people, adding that the party's intent and policies are aimed at further enhancing the wealth of the rich.

Nov 18, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Ajit Jogi says will die but won’t give or take BJP support

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close