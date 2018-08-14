हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: BJP makes strong pitch for simultaneous LS, assembly poll

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah wrote to the Law Commission of India on Monday, advocating for a 'One Nation, One Poll' and suggested that in a progressive democracy such as India, having separate elections strained the resources of the state.

Aug 14, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: AAP calls chargesheet into chief secy attack ‘bogus’

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close