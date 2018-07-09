हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: BJP MLA beaten up by women after a verbal spat

A BJP MLA beaten up by women In Rajastan after a verbal spat that happened between them. The minister has severe head injuries.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
