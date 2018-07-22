हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: BJP MLA blames police in Alwar mob lynching case

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja sparked a fresh controversy on Alwar Lynching case by saying that the victim died in police custody according to his sources.

Jul 22, 2018, 09:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Watch last moment video of SSP Salim Shah who was killed by militants

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close