Morning Breaking: BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slaps 1984 riots case convict

A scuffle broke out inside the premises of Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday after BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa slapped a 1984 riots case convict. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
