Morning Breaking: BJP to celebrate Kamal Diwali in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

This time, Diwali in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will be celebrated differently — two weeks after its actual date. The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party has decided to observe ‘Kamal Deepawali’ — its own version of the festival — in which party workers will encourage households in the State to light lotus-shaped earthen lamps.

Nov 21, 2018, 08:10 AM IST
