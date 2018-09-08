हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: BJP to hold national executive meeting in Intentional Ambedkar Center

The BJP is ready with guts to prepare for the forthcoming elections. The evaluation of election preparations will be taken in a two-day BJP national executive meeting. This meeting will start in Delhi on Saturday.

Sep 08, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
News 100: Ahead of elections BJP makes preparations; holds national executive meeting

