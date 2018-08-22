हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: BJP to immerse Atal’s ashes in all state rivers

The ashes of former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be immersed in 10 main rivers of Madhya Pradesh after taking out processions with urns containing the ashes in his home State. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 22, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar among 7 states that got new Governors

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close