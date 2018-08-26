हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Body of Unnao rape, murder case witness exhumed

The body of Yunus, a key CBI witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, was exhumed today. Earlier, district authorities had met relatives of the witness seeking consent to exhume his body for a post-mortem examination. "The body of Yunus was exhumed tonight and it was sent for post-mortem examination. The body was exhumed in presence of Qazi sahab (religious leader)," Unnao Additional District Magistrate BN Yadav told.

Aug 26, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
