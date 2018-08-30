हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Buddhist Monk arrested for sexual assault of a boy

A Buddhist monk of Bodh Gaya's Prajna Jyoti Buddhist School and Meditation Centre was taken into custody for alleged sexual abuse of a boy, who was studying at the institution.

Aug 30, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
