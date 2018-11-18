हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Bureaucracy is the biggest hurdle in development,says Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday said that bureaucracy is the biggest hurdle in development and need to be rectified.

Nov 18, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
