Morning Breaking: By 2030, 98 million Indians will have diabetes

Type-2 diabetes is expected to rise by more than a fifth, from 406 million in 2018 to 511 million in 2030 globally, and India along with China and the US will share over half of these high blood sugar cases, say researchers led by one of an Indian-origin in a latest study, published in the Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal. For the study, the team used data from the International Diabetes Federation and 14 cohort studies and estimated the burden of type-2 diabetes in 221 countries and territories between 2018 and 2030.

Nov 22, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
