Morning Breaking: Cabinet approves provision of bail by magistrate in Triple Talaq case

The Union cabinet on Thursday approved a provision of granting bail, if approved by a magistrate, in cases under the purview of the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2017, in a move that addresses some of the concerns raised by opposition parties.

Aug 10, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
