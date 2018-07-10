हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Car falls into river in China, passengers rescued

A couple whose car got washed away in the river were rescued safely by the rescue team with the help of a bull dozer in a province in China.

Jul 10, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
