हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Centre leaves decision to SC's wisdom on Section 377

The government informed the Supreme Court that it will leave it to the “wisdom” of judges to decide on the constitutional validity of Section 377 that criminalises consensual gay sex.

Jul 12, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Indian Oil gives warning to OPEC

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close