Morning Breaking: Chhath celebrated with traditional fervour across the nation

Scores of devotees stood waist deep in rivers, ponds and artificial lakes to worship the setting sun as Chhath was celebrated with traditional fervour in several parts of the nation.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:42 AM IST
