Morning Breaking: Chhattisgarh's Bhemetara Collector seals EVM machines into wall

Chhattisgarh's Bhemetara Collector has sealed the EVM machines in the wall to protect them from being tampered with. Watch the video to know more.

Nov 24, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
Video

