हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Chinese soldiers entered Pasamlung near Doklam in Bhutan

After an ugly stand-off with India last year over the frontier in Doklam, the Chinese Army are once again claiming their right on a region belonging to Bhutan.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Indian money stashed in Swiss banks fell by 80%, claims Piyush Goyal

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close