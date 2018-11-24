हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Congress-BJP slugfest at new low with Raj Babbar's remark

The political slug fest between the BJP and Congress in the election season witnessed a new low with Congress leader Raj Babbar making a remark on Prime Minister Narendra's mother Heeraben Modi and the BJP strongly demanding an apology from the party.

Nov 24, 2018, 09:22 AM IST
Next
Video

'Only BJP can give security and development': Amit Shah

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close