Morning Breaking: Congress demands President's rule in Goa

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Goa where in CM Manohar Parrikar's Absence, Congress demands President's Rule. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
