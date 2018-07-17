हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Congress has damaged India by its appeasement policy, says Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demands that Congress President Rahul Gandhi accepts the truth that he said that Congress party belonged to Muslims.

Jul 17, 2018, 09:10 AM IST
