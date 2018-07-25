हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Congress may back Mayawati or Mamata Banerjee for PM

Days after announcing that party president Rahul Gandhi will be its prime ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress sources told journalists on Tuesday that they will support any candidate who isn’t backed by the Sangh parivar or the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Jul 25, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
