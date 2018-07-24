हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Congress plans privilege move against PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading Parliament and the country on the Rafale pricing issue, saying there is no clause in the 2008 pact between India and France that prevents the Government from divulging price details of the aircraft.

Jul 24, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
