Morning Breaking: Congress President Rahul Gandhi claims Chinese are still in Doklam

Reiterating that the "Chinese are still in Doklam", Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday declined to reveal information discussed at the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs which looked into the Doklam standoff.

Aug 26, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
