Morning Breaking: Congress promises ban on RSS Shakhas in Madhya Pradesh, BJP hits back

The Congress's manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, pledging a ban on holding RSS shakhas on government premises and stopping government staffers from attending those has raised the heckles of the ruling BJP in the poll-bound state.

Nov 13, 2018, 09:46 AM IST
