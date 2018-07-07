हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Congress Seva Dal changes dress code to blue jeans and T shirt

The Congress' grassroots front organisation, the Seva Dal will would be revived and strengthened and the dress code of the Seva Dal has been changed to blue jeans from white.

Jul 07, 2018, 09:44 AM IST
