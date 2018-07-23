हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Congress to project Rahul Gandhi as next Prime Minister of the country

The Congress after the formation of CWC is all set to project Rahul Gandhi as India's next Prime Minister.

Jul 23, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
