Morning Breaking: Congress workers protest against ticket distribution outside Rahul Gandhi's house

Congress Party workers gathered outside the residence of party President Rahul Gandhi to stage a protest after the list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly Elections was released and were detained by police. One of the disgruntled party workers said, "Instead of parachute candidates, I request him (Rahul Gandhi) to give tickets to those who gave blood and toil to the Congress." The Congress released its first list of 152 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly elections. The list includes the names of Sachin Pilot, the leader of opposition in the state, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
