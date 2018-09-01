हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Cooking gas cylinders to cost ₹30 more

Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price was hiked by Rs. 1.49 per cylinder while diesel rates crossed Rs. 70 a litre mark for the first time ever on drop in rupee value.

Sep 01, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Malaria and viral fever hits Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close