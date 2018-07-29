हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Cow rescue form dangerous flow of water in Himachal Pradesh's Nahan

Locals of Nahan in Himachal Pradesh were successful in rescuing a cow from dangerous flow of water. Watch video to know more:

Jul 29, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
