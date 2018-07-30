हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: CRPF Jawan on leave killed by terrorists in Pulwama

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on CRPF Jawan Naseer Ahmad who was killed on leave by terrorists in Pulwam. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 30, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
