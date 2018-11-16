हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Cyclone Gaja makes landfall in Tamil Nadu

Rains lashed Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur, uprooting trees in several regions. Electricity supply was disconnected in large part of the region. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 16, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
Next
Video

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding: First pics of couple out!

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close