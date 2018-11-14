हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Dassault CEO says 'not lying'; congress slams 'doctored interviews'

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier on Tuesday reiterated his statement that his company had chosen its offset partner in the Rafale deal – Reliance Defence – without any external pressure. In an interview to ANI, Trappier also claimed that the price in the contract for 36 aircraft was brought down by 9% after government-to-government negotiations.

Nov 14, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
