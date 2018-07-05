हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Delhi Court likely to pronounce on Shashi Tharoor's anticipatory bail plea today

A Delhi court on Thursday is likely to pronounce order on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Jul 05, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
