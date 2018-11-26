हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Delhi Police arrests three suspected Islamic State militants from Srinagar

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three suspected terrorists associated with ISJK from J&K's Srinagar. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 26, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
