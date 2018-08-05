हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot 'rebukes' IAS officer

Strained relations between the AAP dispensation and bureaucrats surfaced again with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot allegedly "rebuking" senior IAS officer and transport secretary Varsha Joshi during a meeting, sources said today.

Aug 05, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
