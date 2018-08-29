हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: "Democratic rights attacked" says Sitaram Yechury on activists' arrest

The CPM accused the Centre of "attacking the democratic rights of people" as the Pune police, in a multi-city sweep, arrested five activists and raid nine under allegations of Maoist links

Aug 29, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
