हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Don’t need certificate from people out on bail, PM Modi attacks Sonia, Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today retaliated to Rahul Gandhi's attacks on his government over demonetisation, saying since he and his mother Sonia Gandhi are out on bail, they should not be questioning anyone's honesty.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: RBI Governor Urjit Patel met PM Modi last week to sort out differences with Centre

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close