Morning Breaking: Election Commission calls all-party meet

To discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened an all-party meeting here on August 27.

Aug 10, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
News100: Watch top stories of the day

