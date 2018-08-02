हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: EMIs likely to go up; Might increase by Rs 481 on home loan of Rs 30 lakh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate also hiked to 6.25 per cent. The increase in key interest rate will have a direct impact on your EMIs, as banks are expected to soon increase their lending rates.

Aug 02, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
