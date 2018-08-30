हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning breaking: Every fact put up by Rahul Gandhi about Rafale deal is false, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's facts about Rafale deal are all false. He also alleged that "Rahul Gandhi's misadventure" was seriously compromising national security.

Aug 30, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
