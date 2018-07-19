हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Everyone can enter Sabarimala, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said that women have a constitutional right to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala and pray like men without being discriminated against.

Jul 19, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
