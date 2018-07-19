हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Farmers plan to intensify milk stir as govt refuses to meet them

With the state government refusing to engage with protestors who have launched an indefinite milk blockade in cities, Lok Sabha MP and farmers leader Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) has threatened to intensify agitation with a chakka jam to bring Maharashtra to a halt from Thursday.

Jul 19, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Terrorists waiting to infiltrate, attack Indian Navy Base; Sources

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close