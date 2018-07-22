हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Fatwa against activist Nida Khan who came out in support of triple talaq

A fresh fatwa has been issued against social activist Nida Khan, who had come out in support of halala and instant triple talaq victims in Bareilly district. The fatwa announces a cash reward of Rs 11,786 for anyone who chops off her hair.

Jul 22, 2018, 10:46 AM IST
