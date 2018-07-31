हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Final hearing in Vijay Mallya's extradition case in UK court today

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on Vijay Mallya's extradition hearing in which Final hearing will take place in the UK court today. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 31, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
