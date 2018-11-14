हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: FIR against Maharastra SP leader Abu Azmi in Azamgarh

An FIR has been lodged against Samajwadi Party's Maharastra president Abu Azmi in Azamgarh on Tuesday over the reported statement against CM Yogi Adityanath. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 14, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
