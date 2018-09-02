हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: FIR against Robert Vadra and Ex Haryana CM in DLF land deals

FIR has been filed against businessman Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda over alleged irregularities in a string of land deals in Gurgaon.

Sep 02, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
