Morning Breaking: First phase of Chhattisgarh elections ends with 70% voting despite 2 Naxal attacks

The first phase of voting for the Chhattisgarh state assembly election saw a 70 per cent turnout on Monday. The assembly election is being held in two phases. The first phase of the voting was held in the districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). A total of 18 assembly seats in eight districts went to polls on Monday. In the first phase, 190 candidates were in the fray and as many as 4,336 polling booths were set up and 19,079 polling personnel deployed.

Nov 13, 2018, 09:47 AM IST
